Cumbria

'Cruel predator' David Stevenson jailed for abusing girl

  • 21 July 2017
  • From the section Cumbria
David Stevenson Image copyright Cumbria Police
Image caption David Stevenson manipulated the vulnerable youngster, the court heard

A "cruel predator" who sexually assaulted a young girl by telling her it was part of a game has been jailed.

David Stevenson, 53, of Carlisle, Cumbria, had denied three charges of sexual assault and breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

But he was given a life sentence with a minimum term of eight years after being convicted by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court.

A woman was jailed for 11 years for aiding and abetting the abuse.

She cannot be named for legal reasons.

Stevenson, who in 2006 was convicted of raping a girl in her early teens, committed the assaults three years ago.

Police described the investigation as one of their "most harrowing".

Det Con Lindsey Priestley said: "Stevenson is a cruel predator who abused the victim and told them it was part of a game.

"Throughout the investigation he has denied committing any offences which shows a total lack of remorse for his actions and the impact they have had on the victim."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites