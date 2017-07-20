Maryport toilet block to become houses

Image copyright Google Image caption The council said the toilet is underused and a target for vandals

An underused toilet block in Cumbria is to be turned into two homes under plans submitted by a council.

Allerdale Borough Council wants to convert the public toilets in Maryport into two one-bedroom affordable homes.

It said the lavatories on High Street are plagued by vandals and in need of modernisation.

If approved, the work will start in the autumn. The council has not said how many pennies it will have to spend on the conversion.

A public toilet in Irish Street will still be open to residents and visitors.