Sellafield firefighters set second strike date over pay

Firefighters at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing site plan a second 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

The GMB union, which represents 63 firefighters at the site, had already announced action would take place on 24 July.

It has now called another strike day for 31 July, saying the dispute had "escalated".

Sellafield Ltd said it was committed to trying to resolve the dispute and the safety of the site was a priority.

'Underpaid for years'

Its firefighters were paid more than their civil equivalents around the UK and had a shift allowance where civil firefighters did not, it said.

The GMB said members had been "underpaid for many years" and were doing work above their job role and grade.

The offered 5% pay rise was not enough while some managers in the service had been awarded increases of between 12% and 32%, the union said.

The Sellafield nuclear reprocessing and decommissioning site employs about 10,000 people.

Both strikes will begin at 06:01 BST.