Polls open in Cumbria County Council election
- 4 May 2017
- From the section Cumbria
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Related Topics
Voting is under way in polling stations across Cumbria in the local council elections.
All 84 seats are up for election at Cumbria County Council. No political party currently has overall control of the authority.
Polling stations open at 07:00 and close at 22:00 BST.
Once the polls close the count will take place overnight with a final result expected at approximately 06:00 BST on Friday.