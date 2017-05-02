Man suffers head injuries in 300ft Lake District fall

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Medical teams were sent to St Sunday Crag after the man's fall

A man suffered serious head injuries when he fell 300ft (90m) in the Lake District.

The 69-year-old, who also broke a leg and wrist at St Sunday Crag, was taken to hospital by helicopter after initial treatment at the valley bottom.

He is expected to make a full recovery, following treatment at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Mike Blakey, of Patterdale Mountain Rescue, said it was "remarkable given the distance he has fallen".

He also thanked a passing police officer and emergency medical technician who helped the man on Saturday at about 16:00 BST.