Workington man jailed for wearing brother's curfew tag

Daniel Jones admitted perverting the course of justice when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

A man who agreed to wear his brother's electronic curfew tag has been jailed for six months.

Daniel Jones was caught with the tag his brother Paul had been ordered to wear by a court.

Jones, 32, of Great Clifton near Workington, admitted perverting the course of justice when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court.

Judge James Adkin heard the other brother was jailed for eight months for his role in the offence last year.

Judge Adkin said the criminal conduct "undermines the authority of the court".