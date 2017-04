A charity fundraiser is raising money by walking the length of Hadrian's Wall with his ferret.

Charlie Hammerton, from Ipswich, plans to hike Hadrian's Wall from Wallsend, in North Tyneside, to Bowness on Solway, in Cumbria, with Bandit in less than four days.

Mr Hammerton is raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich, where his mother died, and the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.