Shed fire kills 16,000 chickens in Carlisle

About 16,000 chickens have been killed in a fire at a poultry barn.

Firefighters said a second shed containing a further 16,000 birds was saved from the blaze.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the fire on Orton Road, Carlisle, was well alight when they were called shortly before 12:00 GMT on Sunday.

The blaze was under control by 16:30 GMT and an investigation is now under way to determine how it started. No-one was injured.