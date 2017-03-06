South Lakes Safari Zoo: Council considers licence future

Image copyright PA Image caption David Gill has "stepped away from all trading and management activities", the zoo says

The future of a zoo - criticised over animal welfare concerns and where a keeper was mauled to death by a tiger - is being discussed by councillors.

Barrow Council is deciding whether to grant a licence to David Gill, the original owner of South Lakes Safari Zoo in Dalton-in-Furness.

In February, a report found that 486 animals had died in four years.

Inspectors had recommended in July the zoo's licence should not be reissued until new management was in place.

Mr Gill applied for a new licence, and in January Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd became operators through a six-month lease agreement with Mr Gill remaining only as landowner.

The zoo opened in 1994, and now houses more than 1,500 animals, including tigers, giraffes and rare birds.

Image copyright Stephen McClay Image caption Sarah McClay was mauled to death by a tiger in 2013

In 2013 keeper Sarah McClay was mauled to death by a tiger and the zoo was later fined £297,500 for health and safety breaches.

Following a site visit in January, government-appointment inspectors said they were "dismayed by the obvious deficiencies in the accommodation, the overcrowding and the lack of proper welfare and husbandry".

Deaths included two rare snow leopards found partially eaten and seven "healthy lion cubs euthanised because the zoo did not have space to house them".

Image caption Recent inspections have revealed poor veterinary care, uncontrolled breeding and overcrowding

The inspectors also found cold animals in the unheated Africa House, which was so badly designed, its sloped yard was finished with smooth instead of rough concrete, causing a giraffe to slip to its death.

Maddy Taylor, from the Captive Animal Protection Society (Caps), said: "This has been going on for years now, with animals suffering and dying.

"It just has to be closed down."