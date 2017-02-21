Lauren Filer: Annan woman named as A689 Crosby crash victim

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lauren Filer had two daughters aged nine and four

A 27-year-old woman killed in a car crash was a "loving mother and daughter" who "lived life to the max", her family have said.

Lauren Filer died in a two-car collision on the A689 near Crosby in Cumbria on Sunday.

Ms Filer, from Annan, Dumfries, had two daughters aged nine and four.

Her mother Senga Garthwaite said: "Lauren was a bubbly character. She would do anything for anybody and will be sadly missed by all."

Ms Filer, who was driving a Peugeot 208, worked as a shop assistant at a bakery in Annan.

Cumbria Police have thanked those who helped in the aftermath of the crash,

A spokesman said: "We're aware there were a large number of people in the area at the time, some of whom offered assistance to those involved in the collision whilst emergency services travelled swiftly to the scene.

"We'd like to thank the public for their help, particularly first responders who assisted greatly.

"We continue to ask that anyone who witnessed the lead-up to the collision get in touch."