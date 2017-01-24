Fans banned over Carlisle United crowd trouble

From the section

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Luke Hodgson (left), Stephen Neaves (centre) and Carl Swan all pleaded guilty at Carlisle Magistrates' Court

Three men involved in a brawl with stadium stewards have been banned from football grounds for three years.

Trouble flared at Carlisle United's Brunton Park on 15 October last year as the Cumbrians hosted Hartlepool United.

Luke Hodgson, 18, Stephen Neaves, 25, and Carl Swan, 24, all of Carlisle, pleaded guilty to football-related public order offences.

Malcolm Turner, 56 and also of Carlisle, was spared a ban by city magistrates despite throwing a punch.

He also admitted the charge but was fined £261 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge after mitigating factors were taken into consideration.

Hodgson, Neaves and Swan were ordered to pay £170 costs and also sentenced to a mix of community orders and curfews.