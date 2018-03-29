Cumbria

M6 crash: Woman dies and man injured in five-vehicle pile-up

  • 29 March 2018
M6 Image copyright Mark Howden
Image caption Motorists were able to leave the crash scene by driving on the hard shoulder of the M6

A woman has died and a man has been injured in a crash on the M6.

The collision - involving five vehicles - happened on the northbound carriageway near Tebay at 13:55 BST on Wednesday.

The woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

A man was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries. Two air ambulances were sent to the scene, with tailbacks stretching back in both directions.
Image caption There were tailbacks in both directions following the crash

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites