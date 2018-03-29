M6 crash: Woman dies and man injured in five-vehicle pile-up
A woman has died and a man has been injured in a crash on the M6.
The collision - involving five vehicles - happened on the northbound carriageway near Tebay at 13:55 BST on Wednesday.
The woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
A man was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries. Two air ambulances were sent to the scene, with tailbacks stretching back in both directions.