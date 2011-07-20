More than £5m is to be spent on trying to prevent a Lake District town from flooding in heavy rain.

United Utilities wants to install a pipe in Windermere to divert rain water into the lake preventing it from flooding roads.

The town's tourist information centre is especially prone to flooding.

Plans for the scheme will be on show at the town's Belsfield Hotel on 27 July. The work, due to begin in the autumn, will take 18 months.

A spokesman for the water firm said: "Flooding sometimes happens during heavy storms when rainwater swells the volume inside the pipes to more than four times the usual flow and the system can't cope.

"People in Windermere have told us that stopping sewer flooding is a top priority for them so we're glad to be able to start work so soon."