Driver banned over Cumbria M6 junction horses collision

Image caption The collision happened at a junction between the slip road and another road

A drink-driving motorist was banned for two years after a collision in which two horses died and their riders were injured off the M6 in Cumbria.

The collision happened where a slip road joined another road off junction 39, near Shap, at 1815 BST on 1 July.

Harold Birtwhistle, 70, of Rectory Lane, Standish, near Wigan, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without due care and attention.

He was also fined £900 at Carlisle Magistrates' Court.

A male rider in his 60s suffered a minor head injury and serious chest and leg injuries. A woman in her 50s suffered minor knee injuries.

On the drink-driving charge, Birtwhistle was banned from driving for two years and given the opportunity to go on a rehabilitation course. He was fined £600 and costs of £100.

For driving without due care and attention, he was fined £300.