Great Corby bridge collapses in flash floods

Image caption Roads were closed around the bridge

A minor road bridge in a Cumbrian village collapsed after it was hit by flash flooding.

Cumbria Police said transport officers were putting road closure signs in place around the scene at Great Corby, near Carlisle.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it had received calls from residents of six properties in the area about flooding.

Heavy rain fell across many parts of the county during the day.