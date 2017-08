Image caption An artist's impression of how the former Robinsons Brewery site in Ulverston might look

Controversial plans to develop a former brewery site in south Cumbria will be discussed at a public meeting.

The proposals for the Robinsons Brewery complex, in Ulverston, involve a supermarket and underground car park.

Those behind the scheme say up to 200 jobs could be created but there is some opposition to the plans.

At Thursday's meeting there will be a question and answer session with those behind the plans including the architects and land owner.