Teenage motorcyclist dies in Borrowdale crash

  • 14 July 2011
Kieran Plaskett
Image caption Kieran Plaskett had just begun an apprenticeship

A teenager has been killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Cumbria.

Kieran Plaskett was travelling on the B5289 when his bike crashed with a VW Golf near Borrowdale on Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old, from Rosthwaite, died at the scene. The Golf driver, a 66-year-old woman from Devon, was unhurt.

Mr Plaskett's family described him as a "bubbly, big softie" who was always willing to help others.

The statement added: "Punge, as he was known by his many friends, had just commenced an apprenticeship three days ago and was looking forward to following his dreams and his desire of being a mechanic.

"His motorbike gave him the freedom that he longed for and the chance to further his studies at college.

"Kieran will be painfully missed by his family and friends."

