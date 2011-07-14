Teenage motorcyclist dies in Borrowdale crash
A teenager has been killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Cumbria.
Kieran Plaskett was travelling on the B5289 when his bike crashed with a VW Golf near Borrowdale on Wednesday afternoon.
The 17-year-old, from Rosthwaite, died at the scene. The Golf driver, a 66-year-old woman from Devon, was unhurt.
Mr Plaskett's family described him as a "bubbly, big softie" who was always willing to help others.
The statement added: "Punge, as he was known by his many friends, had just commenced an apprenticeship three days ago and was looking forward to following his dreams and his desire of being a mechanic.
"His motorbike gave him the freedom that he longed for and the chance to further his studies at college.
"Kieran will be painfully missed by his family and friends."