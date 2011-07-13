Cumbria

Police issue Windermere card skimming warning

  • 13 July 2011
Police have issued a warning after removing a device used for card skimming from a Natwest cash machine in Windermere.

A member of the public alerted police to the suspicious addition to the cash machine on Lake Road in Bowness at 1430 BST on Tuesday.

The device was removed and confirmed to be a card skimmer.

Police said anyone who had used the cash machine should check their bank accounts for unrecognised activity.

