Joyse Verghese jailed for threats to kill baby and wife

A man has been jailed for threatening to kill his wife and baby rather than be sent back to India "in disgrace".

Joyse Verghese, of Highgate, Kendal, said it would be better if all three died than be deported because his wife Sylvie's visa was under threat.

The 51-year-old said he made the threats, which he did not mean, because he wanted social services to help the family, Cumbria Crown Court heard.

He admitted making a threat to kill and was jailed for 15 months.

The court heard how Mrs Verghese's job at a nursing home was under threat, jeopardising the family's visa.

The court was told that when police were called to the family home they found a knife under Verghese's pillow which he said was a cultural tradition to "ward off bad dreams".

He also said he had no intention of harming the family and was trying to get help to stop them being deported.