No charges in Cumbria ex-policeman death inquiry

Image caption Ian Douglas was retired from Cumbria Police

A man arrested after the death of a former Cumbria Police officer has been released without charge.

Ian Douglas, 62, was found dead by emergency services on Sunday evening in Summerfields, Dalston, near Carlisle.

A 46-year-old man was arrested then released without charge following a post-mortem examination. Police are not seeking anyone else over the death.

Mr Douglas, a widower, retired from the Cumbria force eleven years' ago, at the rank of detective superintendent.

A statement from the family said: "Ian was a really loving and caring partner, friend, father, grandfather, brother and son.

"He will be deeply and sadly missed by us all."