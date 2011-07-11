Arrest after man dies in Carlisle house
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Cumbria
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Cumbria Police investigation has begun into the death of a man at a house in Carlisle.
The 62-year-old was found dead at his home in Summerfields, Dalston, by the emergency services on Sunday evening.
Despite the efforts of friends and paramedics he died at the scene.
Few details of the incident have as yet been released, but police said a 46-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.