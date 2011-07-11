Arrest after man dies in Carlisle house

Image caption Police were called to the house in Dalston

A Cumbria Police investigation has begun into the death of a man at a house in Carlisle.

The 62-year-old was found dead at his home in Summerfields, Dalston, by the emergency services on Sunday evening.

Despite the efforts of friends and paramedics he died at the scene.

Few details of the incident have as yet been released, but police said a 46-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.