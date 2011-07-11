Overnight road closure for Barrow

One of the main routes in and out of a south Cumbria town is facing overnight closures during improvement work.

A stretch of the A590 in Barrow is being resurfaced from the Park Road roundabout (close to Oak Lea Road) towards the town centre.

From Monday it will be closed between 2000 BST and 0006 BST while Cumbria Highways carries out the work.

The council said the overnight timings were to minimise inconvenience, and the road would be open during the day.