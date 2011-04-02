Image caption The unit will screen around 45 women a day

A mobile breast screening unit will be in north Cumbria for a month to help cut appointment waiting times.

The screening service was halted in July 2010 while an investigation was carried out after 16 women with the disease were given the all-clear.

North Cumbria University Hospitals found fault with the way tests were carried out and overhauled the service.

It has now resumed and the mobile screening unit will be in the Sands car park, in Carlisle, throughout April.

It will offer screening to 45 women a day.

A spokesman for the North Cumbria Hospitals Trust said: "The arrival of the mobile unit in Carlisle will enable women whose routine appointments were affected by the suspension of the service last year to be seen more quickly.

"Women invited to the trailer will be receiving their appointment letters shortly."