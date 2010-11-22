Image caption Damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure caused by the floods resulted in a £276m bill

Residents who have still not been able to return to their homes after the 2009 Cumbria floods are to be offered extended council tax relief.

About 150 homes are still considered uninhabitable by Allerdale Council, more than a year after the disaster.

Council tax exemptions for uninhabitable homes normally last for a maximum of 12 months.

But the authority has agreed to treat flood-hit homes as special cases and extend the exemption period.

The council's executive member for revenue and benefits, Ron Munby, said: "We hope this will further help our residents as part of our continued commitment to the flood recovery effort."

Damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure caused by the floods resulted in a £276m bill.

Figures from Cumbria County Council said damage estimated at £124m was caused to shops, farms and factories during last year's floods.

It said damage put at a further £91m was caused to homes and £34m to the county's bridges and roads.

There have been 25,000 flood and storm damage insurance claims, according to the Association of British Insurers, with £174m paid out.