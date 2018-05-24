Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Andrew McIntosh drove "across country" to attack his wife, jurors heard

An airline pilot who beat his wife to death using a saucepan has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

Andrew McIntosh, 54, was found guilty of killing Patricia McIntosh, 56, at their former marital home in Knightcote, Warwickshire.

McIntosh admitted killing her but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said it was a "very violent and callous killing".

Warwick Crown Court was told the pilot, who was on standby to fly for travel company TUI, acted in rage and anger after Mrs McIntosh, a nail technician, refused to lower the asking price of their property.

He attacked her with a saucepan, inflicting fatal head injuries on 15 November.

'Ultimate betrayal'

Judge Lockhart QC said: "This was a very violent and callous killing - a sustained and horrific attack with the use of weapons and feet, rained down on her, time and time again.

"Unlike anyone with an ounce of compassion, afterwards you simply pulled the blinds down and left."

McIntosh, who was born in Bradford and grew up on the Isle of Wight, gave no reaction as he was jailed.

In a statement read to the court, Mrs McIntosh's son Stephen Clemons said: "My mother was the most amazing person and had the most amazing outlook and zest for life.

"I am lucky to have had her."

She had suffered "the ultimate betrayal" at her husband's hands, who had robbed her of her aspirations, he said.

"My children have lost a grandmother - they would have loved her so much," he said.