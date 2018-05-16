Coventry & Warwickshire

Man killed in Coventry hit-and-run named

  • 16 May 2018
Milton Forde Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Milton Forde's family said he would be "deeply missed"

An 83-year-old man who was killed when he was struck by a car which failed to stop has been named .

Milton Forde was found lying injured in Burnaby Road, Coventry on Saturday evening after he was hit by a blue BMW car.

On Monday, West Midlands Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released pending further investigation and a vehicle was seized for forensic examination.

Mr Forde, who is from the Holbrooks area of Coventry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said he would be deeply missed.

