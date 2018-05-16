Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Patricia McIntosh was found dead at the home they had both lived in on 15 November

An airline pilot accused of killing his estranged wife with a saucepan told a court he "just lost control" and was in a state of numb disbelief afterwards.

Patricia McIntosh was found dead at the couple's former marital home in Warwickshire on 15 November.

Warwick Crown Court heard Andrew McIntosh, 54, took an overdose of painkillers in 2013 because he was unhappy with their relationship.

He denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court heard Mr McIntosh was signed off work with stress last summer but had been declared fit to fly two months before Mrs McIntosh was killed.

The prosecution allege he murdered his wife because she had refused to lower the asking price of their home in Knightcote.

Mrs McIntosh, a nail technician, suffered fatal head and facial injuries.

Heart attack

Giving evidence, TUI pilot Mr McIntosh said: "I just remember having an overwhelming feeling of emotion and I was unaware until it was too late that I had lost control.

"I don't know why I lost control. I can't explain why at that point I lost control, I wasn't thinking straight. I don't know what the trigger was."

Jurors heard Mr McIntosh attempted suicide in October 2013, a year after suffering a heart attack.

"My state of mind at the time, I just felt that that was what I wanted to do so I did it," he told the court.

But Mr McIntosh said he became violently ill instead and his wife took him to hospital. He told medics he had taken tablets for recreational purposes, fearing he would lose his licence.

Also giving evidence on Wednesday, Dr Michael Fonso said he deemed Mr McIntosh was fit to fly after speaking to him on the phone, and receiving counselling reports prepared by a specialist who had no concerns about his return to work.

The trial continues.