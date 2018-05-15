Image copyright Google Image caption The disorder broke out in Hollowell Way, police said

A man was stabbed in the abdomen after a large group began fighting with weapons, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was rushed to hospital after the disorder on Hollowell Way in Rugby, Warwickshire, at 19:13 BST on Monday.

An 18-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested on suspicion of assault, Warwickshire Police said.

The area remains cordoned off and the force is now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Inspector Michael Huntley said: "This was large scale disorder in daylight in a residential area. It will have undoubtedly been shocking for anyone who witnessed it.

"Fortunately, nobody was more seriously injured and we will be working hard over night to identify the others involved and bring them in for questioning."