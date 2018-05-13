Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police say the car was travelling on Burnaby Road from Holbrook Lane towards The Scotchill

A man in his 80s has died after being involved in a hit-and-run in Coventry.

Neighbours found the man lying injured in Burnaby Road at 22:55 GMT on Saturday after he was hit by a blue BMW car.

Emergency services were called but he died at the scene.

West Midlands Police is appealing for information to track down the driver of the car, which is believed to have sustained damage to the passenger wing mirror and the windscreen.

Det Con Chris Ridge of the serious collision investigation unit said the BMW was driving from the direction of Holbrook Lane towards The Scotchill.

"We need to find out the identity of the driver, and are appealing for them to come forward, so they can give their account of what happened," he added.