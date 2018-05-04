Image caption Conservatives councillors claimed seven seats from their Labour rivals

Labour has lost control of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council by one seat.

The Conservatives won 10 out of the 17 wards available, a gain of eight seats since the last election in 2014.

Elsewhere, the Conservatives also gained a seat in Rugby, reinforcing their existing council majority with 24 out of 42 seats.

In Coventry, Labour maintained control of the city council with 40 seats to the Conservatives' 13, with 28 needed for a majority.

Image caption In Coventry, Labour celebrated winning back Earlsdon, which it has not held for 20 years

Only one seat in Coventry, Earlsdon ward, changed hands and was won by Labour from the Conservatives. The city had a 27% voter turnout.

Neither party was able to secure a majority in Nuneaton, where 18 seats were required in the 34-seat council.

Labour previously had 25 seats, but now has 17 with the Conservatives close behind with 16.

Seventeen seats were up for grabs in the election. Labour held 14 of them and lost half - all of which went to the Conservatives.

The Conservatives also won one seat from the Green Party, which now has one representative on the council.

The party secured 51% of the vote with a 32% voter turnout.