Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Casper Platt-May, two, and his brother Corey, six, were on a family trip to a park when they were hit by a car

A driver who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run crash while high on cocaine has been jailed for nine years.

Casper Platt-May, two, and his brother Corey, six, were struck while on their way to a Coventry park.

Robert Brown, 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, who was doing more than 60mph, admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving.

Brown had 30 previous convictions for driving without a licence or insurance, Warwick Crown Court heard.

The court was told that the boys' lives had been "ripped away" in the incident on 22 February.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Robert Brown and Gwendoline Harrison showed no emotion as they were sentenced

The boys' mother, Louise Platt-May, was unable to speak in court. Her husband Rees read her statement in which she wrote: "I can't work, my heart is broken, and time will never heal this. I will miss them forever. This monstrous act will haunt me."

Image copyright family handout Image caption Corey (left) and Casper Platt-May were described by Corey's head teacher as "lovely boys"

Gwendoline Harrison, 42, of Triumph Close, Wyken, who was a passenger in the car, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment. She had admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest and trying to leave the scene when she "knew two children lay dying".

"No sentence can alleviate the pain of the family of these precious children," the judge Andrew Lockhart QC said.

Brown and Harrison were both found to be four times over the limit for cocaine when the Ford Focus driven by Brown "ploughed" into the boys as they crossed Longfellow Road with their family.

Corey was thrown into the air by the impact of the collision and landed some distance away, the court heard.

Image copyright PA Image caption The scene of the crash was "like a bomb had gone off", the boys' grandfather said

West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit calculated that Brown was driving at more than 60 mph.