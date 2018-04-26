Image caption The Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was sent to the residential street on Tuesday

People from eight homes that were evacuated while a bomb disposal team carried out an investigation have been allowed to return, police say.

The houses in the Coventry street were cleared on Tuesday after police found "suspicious items" in a property there.

The council organised for the Brookside Avenue occupants to stay at a hotel until they were given the all-clear.

A 20-year-old man detained under the Explosives Act has been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

He is from the address at which the items were found where, police say, a cordon remains.

Image caption A controlled disposal of a substance was carried out, leading to a small fire

A controlled disposal of a substance was carried out on scrap land on Tuesday, with the army team leaving the scene in the evening.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said people from the evacuated properties were briefly allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday evening before being asked to leave again, but was unable to say whether it was the result of a perceived risk or the visits had been planned as a temporary measure.

The force said on Tuesday the evacuations were carried out as a precaution.