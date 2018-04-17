Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A shot boy was found at a property in Brookside Road, Stratford-upon-Avon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a teenager's shooting.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found with a leg injury at a property on Brookside Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, on 4 December.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on the M5 in Gloucestershire in connection.

Another man, from Leicester, who denies a charge of attempted murder, is set to face trial on 4 June.

Abdi Adbirizakh Ali, 18, of St Peter's Road, is due before Warwick Crown Court.