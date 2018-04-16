Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Robert Keavey and Phillip Picken showed no remorse for their actions, police said

Two "cold-blooded" men who murdered a 26-year-old father in a row over money have been jailed for life.

Robert Keavey and Phillip Picken, both from Warwickshire, were convicted in March of murdering Greg Kelly in 2017 by running him over in a car twice.

Keavey, 39, of Princess Road, Atherstone, and Picken, 56, of Manor Road, Mancetter, were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.

They will each serve a minimum term of 18 years.

Two other men were also jailed for perverting the course of justice.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Greg Kelly, 26, was described by family as "caring, kind and funny"

Mr Kelly, from New Arley, near Coventry, died in hospital after he was attacked by Keavey and Picken on 25 March, after a row over money between Mr Kelly and Picken.

Police said the men had claimed they acted in self defence, however Keavey ran over Mr Kelly twice before Picken attacked him with a suspected axe or hammer.

Sgt Andy Denny from Warwickshire Police described the men as "vicious and cold-blooded killers".

Andrew Gay, 41, of Manor Road, Atherstone, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and sentenced to four years in prison.

Nicholas Casey, 57, of Victoria Road, Tamworth, admitted the charge and was jailed for months.