Image caption The woman was taken to hospital after being found with a wound to her abdomen

A man arrested after a woman was found stabbed outside a church has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 26-year-old from Coventry had been held on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, West Midlands Police said.

It came after a woman in her early 30s was found outside St Margaret's Church in Coventry with a knife wound during the early hours of Sunday.

The force confirmed she remains in a "critical condition" in hospital.

Part of the church, on Walsgrave Road, had been sealed-off while forensic examinations were carried out.