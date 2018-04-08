Image copyright Google Image caption The woman, in her thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A woman is critically ill after being found stabbed at a church.

Police said the victim, in her 30s, was stabbed in the abdomen at about 03:15 BST on Sunday and was found at St Margaret's Church in Coventry.

Part of the church, on Walgrave Road, remains shut while forensic examinations are carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.