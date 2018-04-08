Woman found stabbed at Coventry church
- 8 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman is critically ill after being found stabbed at a church.
Police said the victim, in her 30s, was stabbed in the abdomen at about 03:15 BST on Sunday and was found at St Margaret's Church in Coventry.
Part of the church, on Walgrave Road, remains shut while forensic examinations are carried out.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.