Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police believe John Robbins' disappearance could be linked to a different murder

A man's disappearance could be linked to a previous murder, West Midlands Police said.

John Robbins, 33, went missing from the Tile Hill area of Coventry and has not been seen since 21 March.

Detectives believe it could be related to the murder of Daniel Shaw, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds on 25 March in the same area of the city.

West Midlands Police said it was "very concerned" as Mr Robbins' disappearance is "very out of character".

Two people have been arrested in connection with Mr Shaw's death.

He was found with injuries to his chest on Copland Place and died at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett said: "It's really important that anyone who has seen John or knows about his whereabouts contacts us as soon as possible".

Mr Robbins is described as white and 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes.