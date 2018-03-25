Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police responded to reports of an armed robbery

Three boys have been charged after police were called to reports of an armed robbery at a newsagents.

Firearms officers attended the scene in Armson Road, Exhall, Warwickshire, at about 09:50 GMT on Saturday.

A 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Bedworth, have been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

A 15-year-old boy, from Exhall, has been charged with handling stolen goods.

He and the 13-year-old have been bailed to appear in court on 12 April.

The 16-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

Warwickshire Police said one person suffered minor head injuries during the robbery and cash was stolen.