Boys arrested over armed robbery at Exhall newsagents
- 24 March 2018
Three boys aged 13, 15 and 16 have been arrested after an armed robbery at a newsagents.
Armed police responded to reports that two men threatened staff at the shop in Exhall, Warwickshire, with a handgun before taking cash.
Warwickshire Police said one person suffered minor injuries in the robbery on Armson Road at about 09:50 GMT.
The boys - two from Bedworth, one from Exhall - were arrested on suspicion of robbery and are in custody.