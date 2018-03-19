Image caption Corey and Casper Platt-May were on a trip to a park in Coventry when they were hit on 22 February

A memorial service has been held to mark the deaths of two young brothers who were killed in a collision with a car on the way to a park.

Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, were with their mother when they were hit in Coventry on 22 February.

Canon Katherine Fleming, from Coventry Cathedral, said the service on Monday was a chance for the entire city to grieve together.

The boys' parents said the service was a "thank you to the community".

Corey and Casper were also with a group of up to nine children being helped across Macdonald Road in the Stoke area of the city when they were struck.

They were taken to hospital with severe injuries but Casper could not be revived and died a short time later. Corey was rushed into surgery, but later died.

Image caption Floral tributes were laid in the Cathedral

Dozens of bikers also attended the service on Monday afternoon.

On its Twitter page ahead of the service, Coventry Cathedral said: "We are honoured to be providing a space for the family and friends this afternoon."

The service - entitled 'Casper and Corey - a Service of Love and Memory' - saw a family video played to the congregation which showed some of their most treasured memories of the boys.

Image caption Dozens of bikers went to the service on Monday afternoon

The boys' funeral is yet to take place.

Two people have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. They have been remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday.

A donation page set up to help the family cover funeral costs has amassed more than £26,000.