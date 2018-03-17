Image copyright Rebecca Carless Image caption Rebecca Carless said the mothers wanted to show the love they share with their children in the video

A mother has said she is amazed after thousands of people watched a video celebrating children with Down's syndrome.

Rebecca Carless, 35, from Coventry, joined 49 other mothers from an online support group to make the video ahead of World Down's Syndrome Day.

It has since been watched and shared by people all over the globe, including celebrities such as James Corden.

She said seeing the reaction from people online had been "mad".

Mrs Carless has three children, including four-year-old Archie, who has Down's syndrome.

She is one of dozens of members of a Facebook group called Designer Genes, for parents with children with Down's syndrome born in the years 2013 to 2014.

She said they came up with the idea for the video to mark the awareness day on 21 March after seeing videos by the group Singing Hands who do nursery rhymes in Makaton - a form of sign language.

The families, who are based up and down the country, recorded clips in the style of television celebrity James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, before one of the fathers, Jamie McCallum, put it together over the last couple of months.

Singer Christina Perri, who performs the song A Thousand Years, which they sign along to, has also given her permission and supported the track.

Mrs Carless said: "We definitely wanted everyone to see it.

"The idea is, we are just normal mums, we love our kids, they love us, and they are just like other four-year-olds, we wouldn't change them."

It was uploaded on Friday and has since had more than 100,000 views on YouTube and over a million on Facebook.

She added: "The video turned out even better than we had hoped and the response has just been mad.

"Archie loves it, he spots himself straight away and grabs my hand to do the swaying bit."