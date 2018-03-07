Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Casper and Corey Platt-May were on a family trip to a park when they were hit by a car

The family of two boys who were killed as they crossed the road are to hold a fund-raising memorial service.

Brothers Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, were run over in the Stoke area of Coventry on 22 February while on their way to the park.

The boys' father Reece Platt-May, 30, said he wanted to give back to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity who helped at the scene.

The service will be held at Coventry Cathedral on 19 March.

Mr Platt-May said the service was open to "anyone and everyone" and buckets would be at the service for well-wishers to donate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Photos, tributes and toys are among items left at the scene

He said: "There's been so much support and love from Coventry and beyond, we've had messages from Devon, Australia, it's been overwhelming.

"We wanted to do something to show much love there is for them and to give back to everyone who gave to us."

He said a signed shirt had been sent to the family by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, with a message of condolence.

"It was amazing... a great surprise for me.

Image copyright Reece Platt-May Image caption A signed shirt by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was given to the family

"The boys are Man United fans, but my eldest supports Liverpool, like his mum.

"I hope to hang it [the shirt] on the wall, but with my wife being a Liverpool fan, I'm not sure."

The 30-year-old father said the family was "plodding along" and "coping".

"Me and my wife have both got huge families, they're giving us all their love."

A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear at Warwick Crown Court later this month.

The man is also charged with driving while disqualified and without a licence or insurance.