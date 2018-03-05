Image copyright Rob Bell Image caption The aftermath of what police are treating as arson

Two fires in as many days at the same branch of Sainsbury's are being treated as arson, police say.

The supermarket in Coventry, was evacuated on Thursday morning when a clothes rack was found to be alight.

On Saturday, fire crews were called to another blaze in the Canley store's clothing department.

Both attacks happened at similar times, with firefighters being called to the supermarket at 10:55 on Thursday and 10:00 on Saturday.

Image copyright Rob Bell Image caption The fire service said a rail of clothes was ablaze on Thursday

Image copyright @CanleyFireCrews Image caption Two fire appliances, one from Canley and another from Coventry attended on Saturday

Fire crews spent two hours putting out the blaze on Saturday.

No-one was injured in the fires at the store on Fletchamstead Highway, which has since reopened.