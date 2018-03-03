Image copyright @CanleyFireCrews Image caption It is thought the second fire was also started deliberately

A second fire has broken out at a supermarket in the space of two days, the fire service has revealed.

Firefighters were called to Sainsbury's at Canley, Coventry just after 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police are hunting an arsonist thought to responsible for a fire that broke out on Thursday, when a clothes rack in the store was found to be alight.

The cause of the latest fire is not yet known, though the fire service has said it may have been deliberate.

Two fire appliances, one from Canley and another from Coventry attended on Saturday.

A total of 10 firefighters worked with hose reels to put out the blaze which took hold in the clothing department of the store.

They were still at the supermarket more than an hour later.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service confirmed crews left the scene 12:25 GMT.

She said: "West Midlands Police were called to the scene and attended. An investigation is now under way as it thought the fire may have been started deliberately."

Tweeting about the fire, Canley Fire Station said: "Another fire at @Sainsburys in Canley. Please avoid the area until further notice."

On Thursday, staff at the same store, based on Fletchamstead Highway, were evacuated as smoke filled the aisles.

West Midlands Police said nobody was injured.