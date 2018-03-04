Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cyrille Regis was part of Coventry City's famous 1987 FA Cup-winning side

Coventry has paid tribute to one of its 1987 FA Cup heroes, Cyrille Regis, during a service at the city's cathedral.

The former West Bromwich Albion striker, credited with inspiring a generation of black players, died on 14 January, aged 59.

Hundreds of people gathered at the cathedral on Sunday to pay their respects.

A similar memorial was held at The Hawthorns on the day of his funeral.

The service at the cathedral was led by the Dean of Coventry and included tributes from Regis's former teammates Brendon Batson and Greg Downs.

Image caption Hundreds of people gathered at the cathedral on Sunday to pay their respects

The Match of the Day theme tune played out on the organ as Regis's teammates sat among the congregation.

Speaking at the service, former Sky Blues goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic said: "Every single word that people have said in the last few weeks since his passing have all been from the heart for a lot of people.

"He was not just a fantastic footballer but a fantastic person as well. He was so giving, so caring."

Image caption The Match of the Day theme tune played out on the organ during the service

Regis's widow Julia said: "Coventry was very close to his heart, dear to his heart.

"It's also a city where faith is important. And I think it's fitting we've got a service in the cathedral which honours his faith and the fundamental beliefs he had in life and in the city where he did achieve his biggest success in winning the FA Cup with Coventry in 1987."

The Very Reverend John Witcombe said: "It's a fantastic place to come and celebrate his life and reflect together on how important God was in his life and how much he wanted to share that with other people."

Regis, who was capped five times by England, also played for Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe and Chester.