Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption David Clarke held a 2ft-long "kukri-type knife" to the throat of one person

A man who took two people hostage at a bowling alley in a "suicide by cop" bid has been jailed.

David Clarke, 53, sparked the stand-off at MFA Bowl in Nuneaton during October half term, which led to lockdown at the leisure park for four hours.

Clarke, of Ryde Avenue, Nuneaton, walked into the alley armed with a samurai sword, knife and shotgun.

Jailing him for 12 years, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC told Clarke he "brought terror to the MFA Bowl".

Clarke previously admitted seven charges.

Warwick Crown Court heard the bowling alley, in Bermuda Park, was where both Clarke and his ex-girlfriend worked and at the time of the siege he had been struggling over the breakdown of the relationship.

Father-of-two Clarke told a friend, who was also a fellow employee, that if his ex-partner's new boyfriend turned up, he would "sink the knife" into the man and "decapitate him".

About 40 people were inside the bowling complex during the siege and dozens more at the Bermuda Park leisure park, where the bowling alley is based.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police stormed the bowling alley on 22 October to bring the four-hour siege to an end

The stand-off, in which armed police used distraction grenades, eventually ended after about four hours when a nearby firework was mistaken for a shot having been fired.

When armed officers stormed the bowling alley, Clarke was arrested, but not before holding a knife to a man's throat.

Jailing Clarke at Warwick Crown Court, the Recorder of Coventry told him his "selfish actions have deeply affected many people".

He added: "You wanted to put into effect your dreadful scheme to commit, as you said, 'suicide by cop'."

The court heard how, during the siege, which started at 14:23 on Sunday, 22 October, Clarke held a 2ft-long "kukri-type knife" to the throat of one man.

Image copyright PA Image caption Armed police were sent in to deal with the siege

Putting a decommissioned shotgun to the head of another man and ordering him to obey his commands, he told him: "You ain't making it out of here, you ain't going to see tomorrow."

Graham Russell, prosecuting, said: "When he went there he must have had the intention to use those weapons to terrify those there."

'Blaze of glory'

Before going into the bowling alley on the day of the siege, Clarke, who had drunk vodka and taken painkillers, texted his older sister in some distress, telling her: "I'm going to do something I have thought of since my birthday."

When he arrived at the bowling alley, Clarke first had a drink, and said to his work colleague, duty manager Joshua Steedman: "Right, it's time", before pulling the shotgun out of a carrier bag, sparking panic.

Mr Steedman, from his conversation with Clarke, believed he wanted to "go out in a blaze of glory", according to Mr Russell.

The defendant previously admitted seven charges, including two counts of false imprisonment and possessing a samurai sword and knife.

He also admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence and one count of criminal damage.

Image copyright PA Image caption A number of ambulances were sent to the bowling alley during the siege as a precaution

He denied a second count of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence.

Defending Clarke, Colin Charvill said his client had "wanted to engineer a situation where he could talk to his ex-partner.

"But he did not intend to physically hurt anyone."

He added: "He was not thinking rationally, he was acting in a most bizarre way."

The judge extended Clarke's period on licence by five years.

Stephen Davies, District Crown Prosecutor at West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service, said Clarke's actions were "not only irresponsible, but they put the lives of both members of the public and emergency services in danger".

He added: "The consequences of the four-hour stand-off between the police and the Clarke were not only traumatic to the victims but also to those around Bermuda Park."