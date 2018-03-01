Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Smoke filled the supermarket's aisles

A fire at a Sainsbury's supermarket is being treated as arson, police said.

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the store in Canley, Coventry, on Fletchamstead Highway, where crews found a rail of clothes on fire.

The building had been evacuated of staff when firefighters arrived and put out the blaze.

West Midlands Police said nobody was injured at the site, to which crews were called at about 10:55 GMT on Thursday.

The store has been closed while firefighters assess the damage.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The checkout area also filled with smoke

Image copyright Rob Bell Image caption The fire service said a rail of clothes was ablaze

Image copyright Rob Bell Image caption The aftermath of what police are treating as arson