Fire at Sainsbury's in Coventry treated as arson
A fire at a Sainsbury's supermarket is being treated as arson, police said.
West Midlands Fire Service was called to the store in Canley, Coventry, on Fletchamstead Highway, where crews found a rail of clothes on fire.
The building had been evacuated of staff when firefighters arrived and put out the blaze.
West Midlands Police said nobody was injured at the site, to which crews were called at about 10:55 GMT on Thursday.
The store has been closed while firefighters assess the damage.