Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, were on a family trip to a park on Thursday when they were hit by a car

Two brothers who died when they were hit by a car were "wonderful children", the head of a Coventry school has said.

Corey Platt-May, six, and Casper, two, were hit while crossing Longfellow Road on Thursday. A man and woman have been charged with causing their deaths.

Rob Matthews, from Ravensdale Primary School attended by Corey, said: "They were lovely boys and Corey lit up the room he was in with his energy."

The boys' aunt Tia Fletcher has begun a petition to improve safety on the road.

Midlands Live: Jobs to go despite Culture award; More freezing weather ahead

Mr Matthews said in a statement: "We will do everything we can to support the family at this most difficult time, and also support all of the children, families and staff at Ravensdale too."

The head teacher said Coventry City Council's support services would be helping staff and pupils.

"Monday will be a difficult day for everyone, although we cannot imagine what the family are going through. Our thoughts are with them," he added.

Image caption Reverend William Smith, who is also a school governor, said the deaths had left the community "subdued"

Reverend William Smith, who led a service at nearby Sit Michael's Church on Sunday, is one of the governors at Ravensdale and will also be offering support.

"It is something that really has subdued the whole community," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Photos, tributes and toys are among items left at the scene

Meanwhile, nearly 1,500 have signed an online petition led by Ms Fletcher which calls for the council to set up crossings and speed bumps because of the "amount of children crossing that road daily".

The council, which has been contacted for a response, was asked to introduce traffic measures on the road last summer but found the road did not meet the criteria to be included in the Local Safety Scheme programme but would be monitored.