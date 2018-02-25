Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, were on a family trip to a park on Thursday when they were hit by a car.

The death of two young brothers in a suspected hit-and-run crash is a "tragedy for the whole city" the Dean of Coventry has said.

The Very Reverend John Witcombe said Thursday's crash in which Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, died was "heartbreaking".

The boys were hit by a car while on a family trip to a park.

Prayers were said for the brothers at the cathedral and a book of condolence has been opened.

A service was also held at St Michaels Church, based on Walsgrave Road, led by Rev Dr Noel Phillips.

The church is close to Macdonald Road where the crash happened, at about 14:00 GMT.

'Heartbroken'

Corey and Casper were with their mother and a group of up to nine children being helped across the road when they were struck.

A man and a woman were remanded in custody at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Saturday, charged with causing their deaths by dangerous driving.

The Dean added: "It feels like another gaping wound in the city. It's a really hard piece of information to take in.

"We're heartbroken for the family, concerned for those caught up in it in whatever way."

A minute's silence was observed on Saturday by fans attending the Coventry City FC's match at Mansfield. Players from both sides also wore black armbands in tribute to the two youngsters.

More than £20,000 has been raised for the boys' family since a fundraising page was started following their deaths.