Image copyright family handout Image caption Corey (left) and Casper Platt-May were hit by a car on Thursday

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with causing the death of two young brothers by dangerous driving, following a suspected hit-and-run crash in Coventry.

Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, were on a family trip to a park on Thursday when they were hit by a car.

Robert Brown, 53, and Gwendoline Harrison, 41, spoke only to confirm their names and addresses at Coventry Magistrates' Court.

They have been remanded in custody.

Mr Brown, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, is also charged with driving while disqualified and without a licence or insurance.

Ms Harrison, of Triumph Close, Wyken, also faces an allegation of common assault.

They are due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday 22 March.

Corey and Casper were with their mother and a group of up to nine children being helped across Macdonald Road at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday when they were struck.

They were taken to hospital with severe injuries but Casper could not be revived and died a short time later.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption An off duty doctor tried to save Corey and Casper at the crash scene

Corey was rushed into surgery, but later died.

Family and friends have set up a number of fundraising pages to help the grieving parents cover the funeral costs.

Coventry City Football Club said their players would wear black armbands during Saturday's match against Mansfield Town in memory of the boys.